Srinagar Blast Aftermath: Area Around Nowgam Police Station Sealed

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Police have sealed the entire area surrounding Police Station Nowgam after the late-night blast that occurred during sampling and inspection of seized explosive material. The restriction zone has been expanded to ensure uninterrupted investigation as forensic teams and senior officers continue detailed assessment inside the premises.

Police said entry to the station has been completely barred, with investigators mapping blast patterns and collecting residue for technical examination. Officials added that the sealing of the area is necessary to preserve evidence and ensure safety as stability checks on the damaged structure continue

Officials confirmed that nine persons have died so far, while twenty-seven others are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the explosion. Among the injured are personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory, police officials, and members of the Revenue Department who were present during the inspection of the seized explosives.