Budgam Verdict: 17 Candidates Who Got How Many Votes

The Budgam bypoll saw a crowded 17-candidate contest, with PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi leading with 21,576 votes and NC's Aga Syed Mehmood Al-Mosavi following with 17,098 – and here's how the rest of the field stacked up.

Independent candidates made a notable impact, collectively garnering a sizeable portion of the vote share. Independent candidate Jibran Dar emerged as the strongest among them with 7,152 votes, followed by Nazir Ahmad Khan with 3,089 votes and Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din with 3,030 votes.

The BJP's candidate, Aga Syed Mohsin, secured 2,619 votes, while the Apni Party's Mukhtar Ahmad Dar received 1,710 votes. AAP's Deeba Khan polled 459 votes.