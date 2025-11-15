Srinagar PS Blast: Explosives Came from Faridabad in Tata 407, Say Investigators

New Delhi- The huge cache of explosives which exploded at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir was brought from Haryana's Faridabad in a Tata 407 pickup truck in small bags and was being examined by experts when the“accident” took place.

A top official said investigators were still trying to find out the possible targets of the terror module which was collecting a huge amount of explosives, some of which exploded near the Red Fort here and killed 13 people on November 10.

Nine people were killed and 32 injured in the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Friday night.

The blast occurred when a specialised team was extracting samples from the large and“unstable” cache of explosives, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The explosives were confiscated from Faridabad during raids on November 9-10 and later transported to Kashmir in a Tata 407 vehicle in small bags following full protocol, the top official said.

On the reason behind transporting the explosives to Nowgam, the official said the original case was registered at the Nowgam police station and the explosives were the case property of that police station. Hence, there was a need to transport the explosives so far.