Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Video: 9 Dead, 27 Injured In Srinagar Police Station Blast

2025-11-15 02:03:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) A massive explosion rocked the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, leaving 9 people dead and 27 injured. According to officials, the blast occurred while police personnel were handling explosives recently seized in Faridabad, which detonated during the inspection process.

In a press briefing, the DGP Kashmir shared initial details on the cause of the explosion, ongoing investigations, and the condition of the injured.

Kashmir Observer

