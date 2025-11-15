403
Russia is open to G20 cooperation but opposes politicization
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed continued interest in engaging with the G20 but criticized efforts to politicize the group’s agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Peskov emphasized that Moscow values the G20 as a platform for addressing global economic issues and considers political disputes in summit documents counterproductive. “We remain interested in continuing work within the G20,” he said, noting that several other countries share Russia’s concerns over political language in summit materials.
Peskov explained that when consensus cannot be reached due to politicization, documents fail to be adopted, undermining the G20’s purpose. “We have always been against elements of politicization being introduced in any way onto the agenda of this organization,” he said, stressing that the forum is “much more representative” for global economic discussions.
The next G20 leaders’ meeting will be hosted in Johannesburg under South Africa’s presidency on Nov. 22-23.
Peskov also commented on the US announcement of Operation Southern Spear, targeting drug cartels in Venezuela. Russia expects Washington to avoid actions that could destabilize the Caribbean region or Venezuela, urging adherence to international law.
The US, under President Donald Trump, has deployed military assets to the Caribbean and Latin America, citing the need to curb drug trafficking. Analysts, however, suggest the move may also aim to weaken Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s position.
