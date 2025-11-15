Truth About Dump And Shallow Brute

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Tony Deyal

Jasmine Crockett, a forty-four-year-old American lawyer, focusing on legislation to improve the lives of everyday working people, said about Trump, the 47th President of the United States (US) made it clear,“I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win.

Do not back down. Do not bend. You allow them to go and wage their threats.” Warning voters about the assault on democracy by Trump and his people, she asked,“Are we going to let them steal democracy?” She added,“If everybody starts to bend, for sure, what is left of our democracy will be gone. And unfortunately, that is exactly what he wants. And even more sadly is that many of his followers agree with this.”

While Lawyer Crocket saw Trump as an“old white nepo baby” (an abbreviation of 'nepotism baby' or child celebrity who benefits from the parents' status to enter a big-time job or industry), there are a considerable number of haters of the Trump. According to“WatchMojo,” Hollywood legends to music icons, the most outspoken celebrity critics of the 45th and 47th president – actors, musicians, authors, and comedians – did not hold back their opinions. From Robert De Niro's fiery speeches to Cher's planetary escape plans, we're counting down the most vocal celebrity critics in entertainment. Watch as we explore their public statements, social media posts, and creative protests against the controversial president.

Among the group was Tom Hanks, the actor and worldwide film star, who called Trump a self-involved gas and mused that a Trump victory would be“a dark day for planet Earth.” B. Midler who won four Golden Globes, three Emmys, and two Tony's, jokingly implied that a Trump victory might lead her to take her own life and denounced him when he took office. Billie Joe Armstong of“Green Bay,” was so concerned when Trump became President and the leader of the free world, he and others were“rightfully scared of their minds.” Shaun Penn the filmmaker,“I kind I often think about this president they way that the audience, meaning the electorate, if we're at a Batman move. This is them rooting for the Joker against their own interests.”

Alan Richson (Aquaman) in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, described Trump as“a con man and assaulter.” Martin Sheen, the actor, now 85 years old, told Trump to his face as,“The biggest nothing in the world!” Then there was Barack Obama, the 44th president of the US,“Here's a 78-year-old billionaire, who have not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances.

That's actually getting worse now that he's getting afraid of losing to Kamala.” Even worse is that Getty Images explores 54,966 women against Trump, and Gallup News says that“Seven in 10 Women have unfavourable opinion of Trump” that Samanta Bee, the Canadian American comedian you begin to fact-check the president as if in some day he will be embarrassed. When asked what she thinks about what she thinks with Trump as the PM, her reply was,“He's been such a disgrace to the Oval Office.”

A calypsonian, born in Guyana and named“The Mighty Crooner” (Bill Newman) hit the news in his present home, Canada, with“The 52nd State” on July 26th winning the judge's choice as Calypso Monarch and the People's Choice. In fact, he won all the categories from Best Melody to People's Choice. With the US, prime minister, Trudeau, declaring“There isn't a snowball in hell...” that Canada will join the US, Crooner sang,“No Donald no, we want to let you know,/ We don't want to be the 51st state,/ In a county so full of hate,/ No Donal no, leave Canada alone,/ You want to be a king on a throne/ We better off one our own.” It ended with,“But when you start sniffing round,/ You know we not backing down,/ We want to keep our democracy,/ We don't want to live under tyranny,/ We'll never surrender this country,/ We'd rather die with our dignity.”

While the present Trinidad government seems to have a different position, the American people do not like what they're seeing. According to The Economist, 295 days into Trump's term, his net approval rating is -18 percent, down 0.1 points since last week. And only 38 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove, and 4 percent no sure. In other words, once the honeymoon is over, presidents tend to lose popularity quickly. But no recent president has fallen so low, so quickly as Donald Trump...The biggest shift away from Trump has been among Americans under 30 years old. The“Pew Research Center” found that“Most Americans think Trump is trying to exercise more power than previous presidents” and“around seven-in-ten Americans (60%) say president Donald Trump is trying to exert more power than his predecessors” and“most of those who say this describe Trump's efforts as a bad thing for the country.”

From ABC News:“Most Americans say country is on wrong track, blame Trump for inflation: Poll” while“Two-thirds of Americans say that the country is 'pretty seriously off on the wrong track' while just under a third say the country is the right direction.” They add,“Overall, Americans seem unhappy and anxious, with a slim majority saying the economy has gotten worse since president Donald Trump took office and majorities saying that both major parties and the president are out of tough. A majority of Americans are also growing increasingly concerned over the government shutdown.”

At least this ended because some of Trump's people, including the Democrats, begged and joined the Republicans and passed after 40 days to end the longest government shutdown in the country's history.

What is getting“stronger” or remaining with Trump is what is considered the“Nastiest Warmongers” who are Trump's biggest fans now. A“Massacre fetishist,” Lindsey Graham, said that Trump was his favourite president because“they were killing all the right people and were cutting your takes.” Caitlin Johnstone in his newsletter said,“Trump used to at least posture as an anti-interventionist who didn't get along with the warmongers of the DC swamp. Now he's best butt buddies with the most blood thirsty swamp creatures alive.

On the other hand, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has initiated an investigation into the health of president Donald J. Trump, expressing concerns over mental and physical fitness.

In a letter to White House Physician Captain Sean Barbabella, she stated,“The American people deserve the truth about the health of their president.” Crockett pointed to observable issues, including visible swelling and cognitive lapses. She has requested clarification on the President's recent health status, specifically regarding major health events and the use of assistive devices. The inquiry highlights a July 2025 memorandum from Dr Barbabella indicating chronic venous insufficiency and the use of aspirin, which is typically discouraged for older adults without prior cardiovascular incidents.

*Tony Deyal says unlike Trump he is one old man who is not aspiring to aspirin.

