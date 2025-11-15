US-India Defense Deal Belies Bilateral Discord And Doubts

MENAFN - Asia Times) India and the United States renewed their 10-year Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) on October 31, though the pact carries different meanings in each capital. Washington sees it as part of a broader effort to integrate India into the Indo-Pacific security architecture and to share the strategic burden amid intensifying competition with China.

For India, the agreement offers reassurance after months of political friction, including steep US tariff pressures and disagreements over trade and technology. These irritants have not altered the fundamentals of the partnership.

Despite the noise of day-to-day politics, India's strategic value to Washington in the Indo-Pacific remains intact. The DCA therefore reflects a relationship that is both functional and transformative-rooted in pragmatic cooperation yet shaped by competing expectations and geopolitical pressures.

The DCA continues a three-decade trajectory of deepening defense ties that began modestly in 1995 with the Agreed Minute on Defence Relations. It evolved through the 2005 New Framework for the US–India Defense Relationship and was formalized in the 2015 agreement signed by Minister Manohar Parrikar and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter.

The latest renewal marks a turning point, expanding cooperation into advanced defense technology co-production, cyber operations, and space. Yet India continues to tread carefully as it edges closer to the US security orbit.