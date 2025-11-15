EU Business Travel Forecast Up 8Pc

Dhaka: European business travel is set for strong growth despite economic and political uncertainty, with spending forecast to rise 8.2pc in 2026 to €389.9 billion ($448.2 billion), according to the latest GBTA Business Travel Index Outlook.

Europe remains a major driver of the sector's global recovery, GBTA said, noting that 77pc of travellers reported taking as many or more trips this year than before the pandemic.

Western Europe accounts for 88pc of regional business travel spending, led by Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, which together generate more than €241.5 billion.

“Emerging Europe” - including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Ukraine - makes up the remaining 12pc.

UK travellers spend the most per trip at nearly €1,305, compared with the European average of €850.70. Poland and Sweden rank lowest at €639–646.

Accommodation remains the biggest expense, ahead of meals, drinks and flights. European business travellers are also far more likely to use rail, with 38pc taking the train on their last trip, compared with 8pc in North America and 4pc in Latin America.

Stays average 3.1 nights, mostly for conferences, training and internal meetings. GBTA chief executive Suzanne Neufang said organisations continue to view travel as crucial for growth and innovation, adding that sustainability and traveller experience have become essential considerations.

-B