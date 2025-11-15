Zohran Mamdani's 'No Starbucks' Remark Sparks Online Roast, 'Who Wants To Pay For Overrated Coffee?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has voiced support for Starbucks workers and pledged to stop buying from the coffee chain after more than a thousand unionised baristas launched strikes across several outlets in the United States. He also urged the public to join him.

“Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won't be buying any Starbucks, and I'm asking you to join us,” Mamdani wrote.

He added:“Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee.”

Mamdani shared the message in response to a post from the“Starbucks Workers United” account on X.

The union's post read:“As of today, Starbucks workers across the country are officially ON STRIKE. And we're prepared for this to become the biggest and longest ULP strike in Starbucks history. Say #NoContractNoCoffee with us: DON'T BUY STARBUCKS for the duration of our open-ended ULP strike!”

How did social media react?

Zohran Mamdani's statement drew mixed reactions online. Some supported his stand, while others criticised the mayor-elect.

One user wrote,“There are only certain stores that are unionized, approximately 650 out of 10,000. That's only 6.5% of all the stores. You are barking up the wrong tree with this one.”

Another commented,“Easy for politicians to boycott when they don't rely on a $15/hr job. Meanwhile, the strike just leaves regular people stuck paying more or going without. These grandstanding calls for 'no coffee' always hit workers harder than corporations.”

A third person added,“Who wants to pay $5-$7 for an overrated cup of coffee in the first place?”

A fourth wrote,“I'll never buy a Starbucks again.”

What impact is the strike expected to have?

The strike was timed to disrupt Starbucks' Red Cup Day, an annual event since 2018 when the chain gives customers free reusable cups with holiday drink purchases.

According to Starbucks Workers United, the walkout will affect 45 cities across the United States, including New York, Dallas, Seattle, Ohio, Minneapolis and Philadelphia. The strike is“open-ended”, with no confirmed end date.

Why are the baristas protesting?

Workers taking part in the strike say they are protesting because Starbucks has not reached a contract agreement with the union. They claim the company has failed to negotiate a fair deal, prompting what could become the largest Unfair Labour Practices strike in the brand's history.