NATO Responds to "Russian Airspace Violations"
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Thursday that the alliance has acted promptly and decisively in response to "Russian airspace violations," highlighting its unwavering commitment to collective security.
Speaking alongside German Air Force Commander General Ingo Gerhartz in Brunssum, the Netherlands, Rutte stressed that NATO's robust presence on the ground underscores its determination to safeguard every member nation.
"The men and women in Brunssum make sure that NATO's posture in this region remains strong and credible no matter the threat or provocation. NATO has responded quickly and decisively to Russia's airspace violations, and every day, our strong presence on the ground demonstrates our resolve," he remarked.
Rutte further noted that routine drills and the stationing of allied land forces on the eastern flank convey "a strong signal any adversary" that NATO remains ready and vigilant.
In recent months, Europe has witnessed a string of drone intrusions across multiple countries, sometimes occurring near airports or military installations, including a Belgian military base.
Several European officials have attributed these incidents to Russia, connecting them to hybrid warfare tactics and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Moscow, however, has categorically denied any responsibility.
