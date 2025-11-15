Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy-Türkiye Association Holds Inaugural General Assembly

2025-11-15 01:53:17
(MENAFN) The Italy-Türkiye Association, founded in Rome, convened its first general assembly on Friday.

The organization completed its official registration in June, aiming to enhance geopolitical, economic, and cultural connections between Italy and Türkiye from 2004 to 2010, while serving as a “bridge” between civil society and institutions. The inaugural meeting took place at a hotel in central Rome.

Carlo Marsili, former Italian ambassador to Ankara and current president of the association, explained that it was created to strengthen relationships across all sectors between the civil societies of both nations. He noted that the organization remains very young and has a substantial amount of work ahead.

Marsili highlighted that the association intends to conduct activities in the realms of culture, arts, and education, focusing particularly on promoting Italian culture in Türkiye and Turkish culture in Italy.

Ankara’s Ambassador to Rome, Elif Comoglu Ulgen, who attended the assembly, expressed her satisfaction with the rapid launch of the association. She conveyed confidence that much could be accomplished if the group maintains its current momentum.

Ulgen also mentioned that by 2026, the association is expected to expand further and undertake major initiatives.

The first general assembly welcomed former Italian lawmaker Nino Foti, Italian scholar and author Valeria Giannotta, along with numerous guests from the business, diplomatic, educational, cultural, and artistic sectors of both countries.

MENAFN

