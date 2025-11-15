403
OpenAI Moves to Block Order for ChatGPT Conversation Records
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI has requested that a federal judge in New York prevent an order compelling it to provide 20 million anonymized ChatGPT conversations in a copyright lawsuit initiated by The New York Times and several other media organizations.
In a court submission on Wednesday, the company described the request as a broad violation of user privacy, noting that “99.99%” of the transcripts have no relation to the claims of copyright infringement.
Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, stated that the requirement for ChatGPT logs “disregards long-standing privacy protections” and “breaks with common-sense security practices.”
"To be clear: anyone in the world who has used ChatGPT in the past three years must now face the possibility that their personal conversations will be handed over to The Times to sift through at will in a speculative fishing expedition," the court filing emphasized.
The media outlets maintain that the logs are necessary to determine whether ChatGPT replicated their copyrighted material and to challenge OpenAI’s assertion that they “hacked” the chatbot to generate evidence.
The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI trained ChatGPT using copyrighted news content without obtaining permission.
“Journalism has historically played a critical role in defending people’s right to privacy throughout the world,” Stuckey remarked.
“However, this demand from the New York Times does not live up to that legacy, and we’re asking the court to reject it,” he added.
