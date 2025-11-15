403
Egypt, Saudi Arabia urge ceasefire in Sudan, full enforcement of Gaza deal
(MENAFN) Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Friday jointly stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Sudan and the complete implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to a statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke by phone with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, highlighting the “deep and strong fraternal ties” between the two countries and their growing political, economic, and development cooperation.
The ministers reaffirmed the importance of achieving a ceasefire in Sudan and creating conditions for an inclusive political process that preserves the country’s unity, sovereignty, and stability. Sudan has been engulfed in a deadly conflict since April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organization.
Last week, the RSF agreed in principle to join a humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad—Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UAE. However, Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejected any truce or peace agreement until the RSF disarms. The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, last month amid reports of mass killings and atrocities against civilians.
Abdelatty and bin Farhan also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing continued Egyptian-Saudi coordination to support efforts to sustain the ceasefire. They called for the full implementation of all provisions of the agreement to ensure a permanent ceasefire and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians.
The ceasefire took effect on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s phased peace plan, though Israel has continued to violate the agreement and delay the start of its second phase, which includes security, administrative arrangements, and Israeli withdrawals. Since October 2023, over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 170,700 injured in the conflict in Gaza.
