Bangladeshi National Living Illegally In Bengal Arrested While Attempting To Flee Across Border

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) A Bangladeshi national living illegally in West Bengal was arrested on Friday night while allegedly attempting to return to his country, fearing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's voters' list, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Durjoy Roy. The 28-year-old youth was arrested from Haldibari in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal on Friday night.

According to the police, the youth also confessed to having come to India illegally four years ago.

During his stay in India, he allegedly procured an Aadhaar card and a PAN card using forged documents.

According to officials, local residents found him roaming around the Sinjarhat area since Friday afternoon and became suspicious.

After receiving the information, the police of Dewanganj Out Post reached the spot. When Durjoy was questioned, he admitted that he is from Bangladesh. After that, the police arrested him and took him to Dewanganj Out Post.

Police said the youth is a native of Mardia village of Sirajganj district in Bangladesh. He had entered India illegally about four years ago. He was working in hotels and tea gardens as a worker.

"As soon as the SIR exercise of Bengal's voters' list began earlier this month, the pressure increased on him to flee the country. He decided to go back to Bangladesh through a broker, crossing the India-Bangladesh border at night. That's how he reached the Haldibari area."

However, on his way to Bangladesh, he was arrested by the police. A mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN card, a bank ATM card and some money were recovered from him.

After the police arrested him, the Bangladeshi youth told local reporters, "I came here for a visit about four years ago. I used to work in tea gardens and hotels here." However, he denied coming to the country illegally.

Police noted that several people in Bengal's border districts have attempted to flee to Bangladesh since the SIR process began in West Bengal.