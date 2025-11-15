403
Hungary to oppose EU ferro-alloy tariffs proposal
(MENAFN) Hungary announced it will not support the European Commission’s latest proposal to introduce additional duties on ferro-alloy imports, according to comments made by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Szijjarto posted on social media that “Brussels just cannot calm down. The EU Commission now wants to impose new tariffs again, this time on ferro-alloy imports. This will trigger another wave of price increases because these raw materials are used across many industrial sectors.” Ferro-alloys play a key role in steel production and other major manufacturing fields.
As reported by general accounts, the minister said he spoke earlier in the day with Norway’s trade minister to restate Budapest’s stance before the member-state vote. He argued that existing trade restrictions have already placed significant strain on Europe’s economy and warned against adding more. “Tariffs and sanctions have already caused enormous damage to the European economy and we certainly do not need more of them,” he said.
Szijjarto also leveled criticism at the European Commission’s leadership, claiming they are “unfit for their job” and declaring that “it is time for a change in Brussels.”
Member states are expected to take up the ferro-alloy tariff proposal later on Friday, according to broad reports.
