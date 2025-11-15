403
Hybrid attacks against Europe become "daily occurrence”—Kallas
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas cautioned that Europe is experiencing an unprecedented wave of hybrid aggression, saying such activities are now occurring with alarming frequency. She noted that sabotage attempts, cyber intrusions, and drone-related incidents have become a “daily occurrence,” insisting the bloc must not allow these threats to solidify into the “new normal.”
At a press event concluding the European Group of Five (E5) defense ministers’ meeting in Berlin, she stressed that collective action is essential. “We must work together systematically to counter hybrid threats and restore deterrence,” she said, urging stronger coordination across EU members.
Kallas also highlighted the pressing need to accelerate military mobility within the bloc. She argued that Europe’s defenses depend on the ability to move forces rapidly across borders. "We need to be able to move troops and military equipment where we need them and when we need them," she said. She indicated that a comprehensive proposal to upgrade transport routes—spanning roads, rail networks, tunnels, bridges, and airfields—will be unveiled in the coming week.
She emphasized that these new mobility measures are designed to complement, not compete with, ongoing efforts under the NATO framework. "We are in constant contact with NATO so that we don't duplicate, but we try to contribute,” she said.
Kallas urged member states to meet their defense commitments, particularly through collaborative procurement of large-scale military systems, which she described as crucial for strengthening the EU’s long-term security posture.
Reaffirming the bloc’s backing for Kyiv, she drew attention to Ukraine’s pressing shortage of air defenses and ammunition. "Some 93% of Russian targets have been civilian targets, so in order to defend their country, they need more air defense. They need more ammunition,” she said. She added that Moscow’s strategy hinges on outlasting European resolve, warning, “Russia wants to show that they can outlast us, and we have to show that that is not true.”
