IAEA Confirms No Evidence of Nuclear Weapons Testing

IAEA Confirms No Evidence of Nuclear Weapons Testing


2025-11-15 01:21:17
(MENAFN) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stated on Friday that there is no proof that any nation has conducted nuclear weapons tests.

During a press briefing in Kaliningrad, Grossi affirmed that the worldwide monitoring network, established to detect such experiments, has not recorded any related incidents.

"There is an organization in Vienna that monitors the conduct of nuclear weapons tests. And according to this monitoring system, which is currently in operation, there have been no events indicating that such tests have been conducted," he remarked when asked directly about tests by any country, including the US.

Grossi traveled to Kaliningrad for discussions with Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian nuclear entity Rosatom, focusing on the developments at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

