Vivan Bhathena Says He Was Unaware Of Battle Of Rezang La's Chapter On India's Combat History

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Vivan Bhathena, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film '120 Bahadur', has shared that he was oblivious to the Battle of Rezang La before starting the film.

The film, which salutes the veer Ahir soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment who laid down their lives in the Battle of Rezang La, became a life-changing experience for the actor.

As the release of 120 Bahadur draws near, the actor reflected on how he became part of the film.

He said,“When I was called in for the audition, I didn't know much about the story at all. It was during that meeting that I first heard about the Battle of Rezang La and honestly, I was taken aback. I had no idea that such an incredible chapter even existed in our history”.

The film pays homage to the brave soldiers who displayed unmatched courage during the battle.

He further mentioned,“The more I listened, the more I realized how important it was for this story to reach audiences. That's when I decided to dig deeper and start researching the battle, to understand what really happened, who these soldiers were, and what they stood for. From what I gathered, many of these Ahir boys came straight from farms. They were used to warm climates and had never experienced such extreme cold. Being stationed in those brutal mountain terrains for the first time was a shock to their bodies, yet they fought with unimaginable mental and physical strength. They adapted, endured, and stood their ground without hesitation”.

For Vivan, the journey wasn't just about preparing for a role; it became a mission to embody the spirit of real-life heroes.

“Later, when I met Razy, our director, he told me I was a perfect fit for the character he had envisioned. That's how I became Surja Ram, one of the brave soldiers of 120 Bahadur”, he added.