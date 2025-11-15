Kaantha Box Office Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan Film Creates Buzz, Earns Big On Opening

Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, Kaantha, is receiving a positive response from audiences. Fans and critics alike are praising his performance, and now all eyes are on the movie's box office collection.

After 'Lucky Baskhar', Dulquer Salmaan takes the lead in Kaantha, marking his first major role this year. The film received a fantastic response at a special preview, with audiences praising his performance and applauding his remarkable acting skills.

The positive buzz surrounding Kaantha carried over to social media, with fans praising Dulquer Salmaan's performance. At the box office, the film earned ₹4 crore in India on its opening day, according to tracker Sacnilk, marking a strong start for his first lead role this year.

Kaantha experienced higher on-the-spot ticket bookings compared to advance sales, reflecting strong audience interest. With positive reviews pouring in, box office trackers are keeping a close eye on its weekend performance. The film also marks the directorial debut of Selvamani Selvaraj, adding to its buzz.

Set in the 1950s Tamil cinema era, Kaantha follows Dulquer Salmaan as a rising young superstar. The film also stars Samuthirakani as a director and Rana Daggubati as a cop, while Bhagyashri Borse makes her debut as the female lead, adding fresh charm to the story.