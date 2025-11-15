Sania Mirza Birthday: Check Net Worth, Assets, Lifestyle Of Tennis Star

Sania Mirza Net Worth: Sania Mirza turns 39 today, and her journey remains one of the most inspiring stories in Indian sports. From breaking barriers in international tennis to building a global brand of her own

Sania Mirza, born in Mumbai in 1986 and raised in Hyderabad, grew up to become one of India's most recognised sporting icons. After completing her studies at St Mary's College, she later received an honorary doctorate from the MGR Educational and Research Institute University in Chennai. Her journey from a young tennis enthusiast to a global name began with her breakthrough in the early 2000s.

Between 2003 and 2013, Sania consistently held the position of India's top female tennis player across singles and doubles. She became the youngest recipient of the Padma Shri in 2006 and later added the Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan to her achievements. Over the years, she built an impressive Grand Slam career, including memorable victories like her Wimbledon doubles win, making her one of the most celebrated athletes in the country.

Sania Mirza has built a remarkable fortune over the years, and her estimated net worth stands at around USD 18 million, which is roughly INR 120 crore-higher than the wealth of Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law, Radhika Ambani. Her assets include beautiful homes and a luxury car collection featuring a BMW 7-Series worth approximately INR 1.70 crore, along with a Range Rover Evoque and a Jaguar XE. Her social media often showcases glimpses of vacations, brand partnerships and her high-end lifestyle.

Sania married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. However, their relationship faced turmoil in recent years, and reports said that Malik was unfaithful. In January 2024, he remarried Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Despite the personal setbacks, Sania continues to maintain a strong public presence, focusing on work, family and her many ventures while inspiring millions with her resilience and success.