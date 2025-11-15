'Insane' Knock By Vaibhav Suryavanshi Leaves BCCI Buzzing Fast-Tracked Debut On Cards?

India's newest teenage batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has set the cricketing world abuzz once again. The 14-year-old powerhouse from Samastipur, Bihar, delivered another trailblazing performance in Doha on Friday, hammering a jaw-dropping 144 runs off just 42 balls against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025.

Representing India A, the left-hander unleashed a breathtaking assault on the opposition bowlers, smashing 15 fours and 11 sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 342.86. His fireworks propelled India A to a massive 297 for 4 - the joint fifth-highest team total in Men's T20s.

Record Chase

As Suryavanshi tore into the UAE attack, it seemed only a matter of time before Chris Gayle's long-standing T20 benchmark of 175* would fall. However, his extraordinary innings came to an end in the 13th over when he was dismissed by Muhammad Farazuddin, halting what could have been a record-shattering performance.

Despite missing out on the milestone, his 32-ball century - the joint second-fastest by an Indian in men's T20s - placed him in elite company. His 144 also became the fourth-highest T20 score ever registered by an Indian player.

Praise From All Quarters

Among the first to applaud the young sensation was domestic stalwart Priyank Panchal. Taking to X, Panchal wrote, "This is simply insane. I've a feel Vaibhav will be fast-tracked into the senior team within two years. Whether that's a right call or not, only time will tell. I'll hold back such temptations for a while. But such performances are simply too exemplary to be ignored".

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and the BCCI's official social media handle also showered praise on Suryavanshi, hailing his explosive strokeplay and composure beyond his years.

Rising Star With a Growing Legacy

This isn't the first time Suryavanshi has drawn headlines. Earlier in 2025, he made IPL history with the Rajasthan Royals by slamming the fastest century ever by an Indian - a blistering 35-ball ton against the Gujarat Titans. His fearless batting has since become a talking point across the domestic and A-level circuits.

Supporting Acts and Match Result

While Suryavanshi stole the spotlight, skipper Jitesh Sharma provided strong support with an unbeaten 83 from 32 deliveries. Together, they powered India A to a commanding total that proved well beyond the UAE's reach.

In reply, UAE could only manage 149 for 7, with pacer Gurjapneet Singh starring with 3 wickets for 18 runs in his four overs, ensuring India A's emphatic victory.