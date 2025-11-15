Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mangaluru: 3 Dead, 6 Injured As Innova Crashes On Bengaluru Highway


2025-11-15 01:10:59
A tragic road accident on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-75) claimed three lives and left six others seriously injured on Saturday morning, as per the information from Dakshina Kannada district police.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred near the Narayan Guru Circle at BC Road in Bantwal when an Innova travelling from Bengaluru toward Udupi lost control and crashed into the circle. As per the officials, the vehicle was carrying nine passengers.

Victims and Injured

Three Bengaluru residents, Ravi (64), Nanjamma (75) and Ramya (23), were declared dead at the scene. The remaining six occupants, including the driver, suffered severe injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary reports indicate that all nine individuals were relatives. The Bantwal Traffic Police have registered a case, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

