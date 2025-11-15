403
Limited Prosecutions Highlight Israel’s Accountability in Gaza
(MENAFN) A recent analysis by Drop Site reveals that Israel produced only three criminal indictments against its troops for actions linked to Gaza during the initial year and a half of its assault on the territory.
This occurred even though extensive records of alleged violations were available.
The findings were based on six official replies to freedom of information petitions submitted by the Israeli watchdog Yesh Din from January 2024 to April 2025.
According to the report, these few indictments encompass the entirety of the military judiciary’s efforts from October 2023—when the Gaza campaign commenced—through March 2025. Merely one indictment led to a conviction, while the other two remain unresolved.
The investigation underscored the fatal incident involving 5-year-old Hind Rajab, who died with six relatives and two emergency responders in Gaza City on Jan. 29, 2024.
Although the Israeli army initially announced that it would examine the episode, it later asserted that preliminary inquiries suggested its units were absent from the vicinity, despite satellite data pointing to the opposite.
The matter was handed to the General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment mechanism, yet “no further findings were ever released and no one was charged,” according to the report.
The probe by Drop Site characterized Israel’s military legal framework as sluggish, non-transparent, and designed to insulate personnel from repercussions.
“We’re not surprised at all by the low number of indictments,” stated Yesh Din’s data coordinator Noa Cohen, emphasizing that the rare indictments that do materialize are “anecdotes” and typically arise from “a random action or a coincidence or a specific pressure.”
