Japan's Next-Gen Missile Crafted To Crack China's Pacific Push

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan is quietly rolling out a new generation of modular, long-range missiles that threaten to turn the Miyako Strait – one of the few international waterways that allows China's navy to access the Pacific Ocean from the East China Sea – into a lethal no-go zone.

This month, Defense Blog reported that Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) unveiled a prototype for a modular long‐range anti‐ship missile aimed at strengthening Japan's island defense.

The weapon's compact, low‐observable airframe is powered by an XKJ301‐1 turbojet and designed to validate propulsion, guidance and seeker integration for naval target engagement at extended ranges across Japan's remote islands and surrounding waters.

Development posters show an open‐architecture design with internal modular bays and interchangeable payloads-dual and infrared (IR) seekers, jammer/decoy units, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and high‐power warheads-enabling anti‐ship, decoy, reconnaissance and strike variants.

A follow‐on test phase scheduled for 2027 adds two prototypes – Airframe A and B – to assess advanced sensor configurations, a high‐speed data‐link, improved flight control surfaces and composite structures optimized for reduced radar visibility.

ATLA did not disclose the range but engineers say the larger fuselage and efficient turbojet indicate substantially greater reach than current surface‐launched systems.

The new missile may build on Japan's Type 12 surface-to-ship missile (SSM) modernization that aims to extend its range from 200 to 900 and eventually 1,200 kilometers, the Type 12-SSM Extended Range (ER) with a range of 1,500 kilometers and the Hypervelocity Gilde Vehicle (HVGP) Block I with a range of 500 kilometers. The HVGP Block II, slated to enter service in 2030, will extend that range to 3,000 kilometers.

The missile is expected to integrate into a wider strike network spanning air‐and ground‐launched platforms as Japan seeks survivable, flexible deterrence in an increasingly contested maritime environment.