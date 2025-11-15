IDB Invest Joins GSMA Handset Affordability Coalition To Expand Digital Access Across Latin America And The Caribbean

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest has joined the GSMA Handset Affordability Coalition, a global initiative designed to accelerate access to smartphones for low-income populations in emerging markets.

Led by Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), the coalition brings together key stakeholders across the digital ecosystem, including development finance institutions (DFIs), mobile operators, and handset manufacturers, to address barriers to smartphone access and affordability. By joining the coalition, IDB Invest aims to expand financing solutions that make devices more accessible and affordable across the region.

“Bridging the digital divide is essential for broad-based and sustainable growth,” said IDB Invest director of digital economy Guillermo Mulville.“Through this coalition, we are strengthening our partnerships with global and regional actors to connect more people, particularly those in vulnerable communities.”

To date, IDB Invest has provided over $2.4 billion in short- and medium-term handset financing. As part of this strategic agenda, IDB Invest is currently evaluating new operations across the region, particularly as they relate to increasing affordability and adoption across underserved communities. This initiative complements other joint efforts with GSMA, including digital inclusion and disaster risk management programs and aligns with the strategic priorities of the IDB Group.

Through this partnership, IDB Invest reaffirms its role as a strategic ally in expanding access to digital solutions and strengthening economic and social resilience in the region.

