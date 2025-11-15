Srinagar Police Station Blast: 9 Killed, 32 Injured Cause Under Investigation, Says MHA

Photo Courtesy: Social Media

New Delhi- The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said that nine people have been killed and 32 others were injured in a“massive” unfortunate accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press briefing, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the cause of the incident is being investigated and any other speculation into the cause of the blast was unnecessary.

He said a huge cache of explosive substances and chemicals was recovered during probe into a terror module and kept securely in an open area in the premises of Nowgam police station, located on the outskirts of Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of the standard and prescribed procedure, the recovered explosives were forwarded to forensic and chemical examination, Lokhande said.

Because of the voluminous nature of the recovery, the procedure was being continuously carried out for the last two days, he said.