Trump Seeks Inquiries into Epstein Links
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he intends to request formal inquiries into alleged ties between the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and numerous well-known figures, among them former President Bill Clinton.
Posting on his US social platform Truth Social, Trump reiterated his claim that Democrats are promoting the "Epstein Hoax" to divert attention from political “failures,” such as the historic federal shutdown that concluded earlier in the week after several Democratic lawmakers supported a Republican funding measure.
Trump declared, "I will be asking A.G. (Attorney General) Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions."
He compared the controversy to previous accusations that certain former officials attempted to associate him with Russian election meddling, maintaining that "records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein."
His remarks followed the publication of over 20,000 pages of materials from Epstein’s estate, which included emails in which Epstein asserted that he possessed damaging information about President Donald Trump.
The disclosure became public after a congressional discharge petition reached the required 218 signatures, forcing a House vote to reveal all remaining Epstein records.
In reaction to Trump’s online statement, Bondi announced on US social platform X that she has instructed Jay Clayton, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, to commence the investigation.
