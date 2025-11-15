Ukraine, Poland Agree To Speed Up Intergovernmental Economic Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“We agreed to accelerate the organization of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and to fill its agenda with concrete work. We are aiming for the first quarter of 2026,” Kachka said.

According to him, both sides want to hold substantive discussions on specific steps regarding infrastructure projects - both in terms of the project list and how to implement them.

“We see an increasing presence of Poland's National Economic Bank (BGK) in Ukraine; we have already sent the agreement on BGK's status in Ukraine for ratification. We see how they operate, what programs they are developing, and how this can help Ukraine. There are many different projects from the Polish government, and that is why this is a priority for all my counterparts,” Kachka emphasized.

As reported earlier, Poland wants to ensure Ukraine's participation in the EU's SAFE defense project, including through the creation of joint defense enterprises on Polish territory.