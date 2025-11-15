Russian Economy Entering Phase Of Structural Slowdown, FISU Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU) reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to intelligence findings, based on data from the first three quarters of 2025, production volumes declined across 70% of Russia's main economic activities.

The most noticeable deterioration is taking place in manufacturing – a key sector of domestic production. Over nine months, production growth was observed in only five out of 24 activities, while a decline was recorded in 17.

Foreign economic dynamics is also showing signs of weakening. Total trade turnover - exports plus imports - fell by more than 3% compared to the same period in 2024. The trade surplus decreased by 11%. Overall exports of goods dropped by 4.6% over nine months.

Amid declining industrial activity, annual GDP growth rates in the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to approach zero.

“Stagnation in the manufacturing sector indicates that the kremlin is gradually exhausting its internal resources for supporting economic growth,” the intelligence agency stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, starting January 1, 2026, Russia plans to raise its VAT rate to 22%, pointing to a shortage of budget resources caused by rising military expenditures and declining export revenues.

