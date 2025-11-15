Azerbaijani Judoka Snags Bronze Medal At Croatia Grand Prix
On the opening day of the tournament, Huseyn Allahyarov, a member of Azerbaijan's national judo team, competed in the 60-kilogram weight category and secured a place on the podium. The 22-year-old judoka earned a bronze medal after defeating Italian competitor Biagio D'Angelo by ippon in the third-place match. This achievement marks Allahyarov's first medal on the World Judo Tour.
Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 15 judokas at the event.
