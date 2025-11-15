Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Judoka Snags Bronze Medal At Croatia Grand Prix

2025-11-15 01:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ The Grand Prix judo tournament has kicked off in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, Trend reports.

On the opening day of the tournament, Huseyn Allahyarov, a member of Azerbaijan's national judo team, competed in the 60-kilogram weight category and secured a place on the podium. The 22-year-old judoka earned a bronze medal after defeating Italian competitor Biagio D'Angelo by ippon in the third-place match. This achievement marks Allahyarov's first medal on the World Judo Tour.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 15 judokas at the event.

