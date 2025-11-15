Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq Set To Launch Tashkentlondon Flights

2025-11-15 01:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15. Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq airline will launch regular flights on the Tashkent–London–Tashkent route starting from December 15, 2025, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The new flights will operate biweekly, on Mondays and Thursdays. These services will be provided using the airline's latest aircraft model, the Airbus A321-XLR. Qanot Sharq will be responsible for operating the flights to London's Gatwick International Airport (LGW).

Meanwhile, aviation authorities from Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom reached an agreement to increase the number of airlines offering regular flights between the two countries. This decision was made during an informal meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2024, as part of the ICAO's Air Services Negotiation Event “ICAN-2024.”

Trend News Agency

