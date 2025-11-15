Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq Set To Launch Tashkentlondon Flights
The new flights will operate biweekly, on Mondays and Thursdays. These services will be provided using the airline's latest aircraft model, the Airbus A321-XLR. Qanot Sharq will be responsible for operating the flights to London's Gatwick International Airport (LGW).
Meanwhile, aviation authorities from Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom reached an agreement to increase the number of airlines offering regular flights between the two countries. This decision was made during an informal meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2024, as part of the ICAO's Air Services Negotiation Event “ICAN-2024.”
