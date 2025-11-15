U.S. Lifts Sanctions On Kazakhstan's Oil And Gas Projects
The sanctions imposed in October on Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries were partially relaxed through the issuance of General License No. 124B. This license permits U.S. companies to resume services and transactions related to these significant energy projects, though it specifically prohibits the sale or transfer of ownership stakes in any of the ventures.
Lukoil holds a 5 percent stake in the Tengizchevroil consortium and a 13.5 percent interest in the operator of the Karachaganak field, among other holdings. Rosneft, meanwhile, owns a 7.5 percent share in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment