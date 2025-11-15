Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Lifts Sanctions On Kazakhstan's Oil And Gas Projects

U.S. Lifts Sanctions On Kazakhstan's Oil And Gas Projects


2025-11-15 01:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15. The U.S. has lifted sanctions on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Tengizchevroil (TCO), and the Karachaganak oil field in Kazakhstan, tied to Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil, Trend reports via the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The sanctions imposed in October on Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries were partially relaxed through the issuance of General License No. 124B. This license permits U.S. companies to resume services and transactions related to these significant energy projects, though it specifically prohibits the sale or transfer of ownership stakes in any of the ventures.

Lukoil holds a 5 percent stake in the Tengizchevroil consortium and a 13.5 percent interest in the operator of the Karachaganak field, among other holdings. Rosneft, meanwhile, owns a 7.5 percent share in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

MENAFN15112025000187011040ID1110347599



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search