Thunderstorms Forecast, Unstable Weather To Continue Over 2 Days-JMD

Amman, Nov.15 (Petra) – Temperatures will drop slightly Saturday, as scattered showers are expected in the Kingdom's northern and central regions, which may be often heavy and accompanied by thunder and hail.The downpour may extend to parts of the eastern and southwestern regions and cold conditions will prevail in most areas during the night. Winds will be westerly to southwesterly, moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active and causing dust storms in the desert regions.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of low horizontal visibility in the early morning hours due to fog over the mountainous areas and parts of the plains.The JMD also warns of the risk of flash floods in valleys, low-lying areas, and the Dead Sea region, as well as reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in the desert regions.According to the report, the weather on Sunday will be slightly cool almost nationwide, with a chance of light rain showers in the country's northern and central regions. Gradually, by midday, the chance of downpour will decrease and the weather will tend to stabilize.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 17 and 10 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 26C, dropping to 17C at night.