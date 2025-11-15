403
Ed-A-Mamma Unveils Its Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 14th November 2025 - Ed-a-Mamma, the sustainable brand for children founded by Alia Bhatt, has launched its Autumn-Winter 2025 collection - a vibrant new range that celebrates the spirit of childhood while staying true to the brand's deeply rooted commitment to sustainability.
Having expanded into a complete world for little ones and moms-to-be - with thoughtful apparel, toys, bedding and books - Ed-a-Mamma's latest drop celebrates its roots in planet-first fashion. Each garment is carefully made for comfort, enabling children to explore, play, and embrace everyday adventures, all while staying kind to the planet.
Inspired by forest trails, winter skies, and classroom giggles, the collection introduces playful capsules such as Veggie Wonder, Cuddly Cubs, and Winter Wonderland, designed for infants (0-4 years) and kids (4-14 years).
The range combines thoughtful design with sustainable innovations such as:
Gentle, natural fabrics
AZO-free, non-toxic dyes
GOTS-certified organic cotton for infants
Plastic-free buttons and nickel-free trims for extra safety
GRS-certified recycled polyfill jackets, helping divert PET bottles from landfills
ZDHC-compliant denims, using up to 80% less water
Vegan, cruelty-free, and 100% recycled sewing threads
"Childhood should be a time of fun, curiosity, and kindness - toward each other and the planet. That's why I started Ed-a-Mamma, to make it easy for kids to connect with nature and make choices that feel right. Each new launch is a step closer to a world where what they wear, play with, and use every day celebrates them and the Earth. And now, with a new launch just around the corner, we're excited to take the next step in nurturing little ones from day one,â€ said Alia Bhatt, founder of Ed-a-Mamma.
Staying true to its mission of raising a generation of 'Mini Planeteers', Ed-a-Mamma extends its sustainability commitments beyond garments. Every order comes with a seedball as part of the brand's #PlantABeej initiative, encouraging families to spend time outdoors and grow something beautiful together. Ed-a-Mamma's packaging is biodegradable, compostable, and reusable, with bean-shaped FSC-certified tags that double up as bookmarks, while fabric scraps are upcycled into toys, potlis, and playful freebies - ensuring waste is minimized.
The AW'25 Collection is now available at and in flagship stores across Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Bengaluru.
