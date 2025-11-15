403
Türkiye Holds Farewell for Soldiers Lost in Military Aircraft Crash
(MENAFN) A poignant send-off ceremony took place on Friday at the Murted Air Base Command in Türkiye’s capital, Ankara, honoring the Turkish servicemembers who perished in the recent military aircraft disaster.
The Turkish Air Force’s C-130 plane crashed on Nov. 11 near the Azerbaijan–Georgia frontier, resulting in the loss of all 20 individuals aboard.
The observance featured a moment of silence, a recitation from the Holy Quran, and prayers dedicated to the fallen.
Following the formal reading of their service details, the soldiers’ caskets were borne to military planes to be conveyed to their respective hometowns for interment.
The gathering was attended by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, various lawmakers, high-ranking officers of the Turkish Armed Forces, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, Azerbaijan Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Namig Islamzade, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ankara Reshad Mammadov, as well as the bereaved families of the soldiers.
