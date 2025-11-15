403
Resolution in U.S. Congress Accuses Israel of Genocide
(MENAFN) U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, joined by 20 additional legislators, unveiled a resolution on Friday asserting that Israel has perpetrated genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and calling on Washington to fulfill its legal duties under the Genocide Convention.
According to a statement from Tlaib’s office, the proposal “officially recognizes that the Israeli government has committed the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza” and urges the United States to take steps to “prevent and punish genocide.”
These steps include stopping weapons deliveries and backing global mechanisms for accountability.
Tlaib emphasized that “The Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza has not ended, and it will not end until we act,” while charging the U.S. administration with offering “a blank check for war crimes and ethnic cleansing.”
The initiative is supported by Representatives Becca Balint, Andre Carson, Greg Casar, Maxine Dexter, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia, Al Green, Pramila Jayapal, Hank Johnson, Ro Khanna, Summer Lee, Jim McGovern, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Delia Ramirez, Jan Schakowsky, Melanie Stansbury, Jill Tokuda, and Bonnie Watson Coleman.
The resolution argues that Israeli forces have engaged in actions amounting to genocide. It references large-scale civilian deaths, deliberate hunger, “systematic destruction” of essential civil, water, and medical systems, as well as remarks from senior Israeli leaders that the resolution interprets as demonstrating genocidal intent.
Among these is former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s statement on Oct. 9, 2023: “We are imposing a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel.”
