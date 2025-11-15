Future Electronics Supports Roger Neilson Children's Hospice Through Build Hope Together Foundation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics' Build Hope Together foundation made a charitable contribution to Roger Neilson Children's Hospice, supporting the organization's mission to provide compassionate palliative and grief care for children, youth, and families.

Montreal, Quebec - November 14, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, continued its commitment to giving back through its Build Hope Together foundation with a recent donation to Roger Neilson Children's Hospice, a specialized facility offering comprehensive pediatric palliative and grief care to children and their families.

Located in Ottawa, Roger Neilson Children's Hospice provides essential support services including respite care, symptom management, end-of-life care, grief counseling, memory-making, and sibling support. Its mission is simple yet profound: to enrich the quality of every life - no matter how short.

Representatives from Roger Neilson Children's Hospice attended Future Electronics' annual Thanksgiving luncheon, where the company's leadership reaffirmed its dedication to improving lives and supporting organizations that bring hope to families facing life's most difficult challenges.

Through its contribution, Future Electronics helps ensure that every grieving child and family can access the compassionate, high-quality care they deserve.

Through Build Hope Together, employees at Future Electronics play a direct role in identifying and supporting charitable organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities. The donation to Roger Neilson Children's Hospice continues the company's mission to empower, uplift, and inspire through collective action.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®.