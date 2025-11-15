﻿The Ultimate Creality Falcon Laser Engraver Buyer's Guide [The Black Friday 2025]

So, you've decided to dive into the world of laser cutting and engraving. It's an exciting step! But with a range of machines available, choosing the right one can be the biggest hurdle. Should you start with an entry-level model or invest in a professional powerhouse?

At Falcon, a sub-brand of Creality dedicated to high-performance laser engraving, we continue to push boundaries-empowering hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts, and professionals alike to bring their boldest ideas to life.

Understanding Your Needs

Before we look at the specs, ask yourself these questions:



What will I primarily create? (e.g., personalized gifts, intricate art, commercial products)

What materials will I use? (e.g., wood, leather, acrylic, anodized metal, glass) Is this for hobby, small business, or production?

Your answers will directly point you to the right Falcon. Here's how our series break down:



The A1 Series (A1 10W/ A1 PRO 20W): Your entry into the laser world, balancing safety, simplicity, and impressive performance. The Falcon2 Pro Series (40W & 60W): The professional's choice for high-precision work on a wider range of materials.

Let's dive into the details.

1. For the Beginner & Hobbyist: The Falcon A1 Series

Falcon A1 (10W) - Your Creative Starting Point

Ideal for first-time users, the A1 10W makes entering the world of laser engraving safe, simple, and affordable.

Perfect For: Hobbyists, students, and families.

Key Materials: Wood, leather, paper, cardboard, dark acrylic.

Create: Personalized wood coasters, engraved leather tags, and custom acrylic phone cases.

Falcon A1 Pro (20W) - Upgrade Your Output & Material Range

Double the power for faster speeds and the ability to handle thicker materials. Unlock even more possibilities, including direct metal engraving, with the optional 2W Infrared Laser Head-the perfect tool for growing skills and expanding your creative or commercial potential.

Perfect For: Advanced makers, small Etsy shops, and creators working with diverse materials.

Key Materials: All A1 materials, plus the ability to cut thicker wood and acrylic efficiently. Excellent for engraving stone, glass, and ceramics, metal.

Create: Intricate wooden puzzles, multi-layer acrylic signs, engraved glassware, and precise engravings on metals like stainless steel and anodized aluminum.

2. For the Professional: The Falcon2 Pro Series (40W/60W)

When your passion demands professional-grade capabilities, you need a tool that conquers a wider range of materials. The Falcon2 Pro series, with its significantly higher laser power, is engineered to handle tougher, denser, and more diverse materials-expanding the boundaries of what you can create.

Perfect For: Professional workshops and commercial businesses.

Key Strength: Masters the broadest spectrum of materials, capable of engraving on metals like stainless steel and anodized aluminum, while effortlessly cutting and engraving thick acrylic, hardwoods, composites, and stone.

Ready to Choose?



Start Creating with the Falcon A1.

Scale Your Projects with the Falcon A1 Pro. Power Your Business with the Falcon2 Pro.

