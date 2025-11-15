Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Lebanese, Hungarian Fms Met To Discuss Political, Humanitarian Cooperation

2025-11-15 12:04:31
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 15 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese and Hungarian foreign ministers met here yesterday, to discuss political, security and humanitarian cooperation, with Hungary pledging to increase its support for Lebanon.

During the talks, Lebanese Foreign Minister, Youssef Rajji, urged Hungary to help press Israel to halt attacks on Lebanese territory, withdraw from occupied areas and release detainees. He also called on Budapest to use its influence in the EU, to support efforts to repatriate Syrian refugees.

Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, said that, Lebanon's stability is vital for regional peace, and argued that conditions now allow for Syrian refugees' return. He added that, financial aid should be redirected from Lebanon to Syria's reconstruction, to support refugees' return, emphasising that, alleviating Lebanon's humanitarian burden is essential for enabling reforms.

Szijjarto announced 200 million forints (about 560,000 U.S. dollars) in support of education and humanitarian programmes in Lebanon, along with 1.5 million euros (about 1.62 million U.S. dollars) provided through the EU, to help re-equip the Lebanese army.– NNN-NNA

Nam News Network

