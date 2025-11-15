Lebanese, Hungarian Fms Met To Discuss Political, Humanitarian Cooperation
During the talks, Lebanese Foreign Minister, Youssef Rajji, urged Hungary to help press Israel to halt attacks on Lebanese territory, withdraw from occupied areas and release detainees. He also called on Budapest to use its influence in the EU, to support efforts to repatriate Syrian refugees.
Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, said that, Lebanon's stability is vital for regional peace, and argued that conditions now allow for Syrian refugees' return. He added that, financial aid should be redirected from Lebanon to Syria's reconstruction, to support refugees' return, emphasising that, alleviating Lebanon's humanitarian burden is essential for enabling reforms.
Szijjarto announced 200 million forints (about 560,000 U.S. dollars) in support of education and humanitarian programmes in Lebanon, along with 1.5 million euros (about 1.62 million U.S. dollars) provided through the EU, to help re-equip the Lebanese army.– NNN-NNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment