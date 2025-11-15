Budgam Erupts In Celebration As PDP Defeats NC

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Thousands of people poured into the streets of Budgam on Friday to celebrate the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) historic victory in the Assembly bye-election, the party's first-ever win in the constituency. The celebrations continued late into the evening as the workers and supporters gathered at multiple locations across the district.

Top PDP leaders including party president Mehbooba Mufti, MLA Kupwara Fayaz Ahmad, MLA Pulwama Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and Iltija Mufti, joined the celebrations amid massive crowds and sloganeering.

During the celebrations, slogans in support of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi as well as Imran Raza Ansari were heard from sections of the gathering, reflecting the emotional and political undercurrents attached to the constituency's long-standing electoral history.

According to KNO, locals described the victory as a people-driven mandate rather than just a party triumph. Many participants said the outcome represented“the win of common people,” adding that Budgam had delivered a clear message through the ballot.

The celebrations marked a significant moment for the PDP as the party secured the seat with a decisive margin of 4,478 votes, breaking the National Conference's decades-long stronghold over the constituency.