HC Orders Transfer, Posting Of 71 Judicial Officers

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday ordered transfer of 71 judicial officers in the interest of administration.

Among those transferred include 37 district judges and civil judges(senior division).

According to an order by M K Sharma, Registrar General (Officiating), Yash Paul Bourney, Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu on deputation basis against the vacant post.

Ravinder Nath Wattal, PDSJ, Samba has been transferred and posted as PDSJ Jammu, Mohinder Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice has been transferred and posted as Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.“He shall also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Hon'ble the Chief Justice.”

Ms. Jeema Bashir, Presiding Officer MACT, Srinagar has been repatriated from deputation and posted as PDSJ, Bandipora vice Khalil Ahmed Chowdhary.

Haq Nawaz Zargar, Special Judge Anti Corruption, Jammu has been transferred and posted as PDSJ Srinagar.

Tasleem Arief has been transferred and posted as Special Judge Anti Corruption, Srinagar against the vacant post.

Ms. Sonia Gupta, Director, J&K Judicial Academy has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti Corruption Jammu.

Naseer Ahmed Dar, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Baramulla, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his posting as Director, J&K Judicial Academy.

Ms. Kalpana Revo, Presiding Officer, Labour and Industrial Tribunal has been repatriated from deputation and posted as PDSJ Udhampur w.e.f 01.01.2026.“Till 31.12.2025, the officer shall, however, work against the post of District Judge, Leave Reserve, Jammu.”

Khalil Ahmed Chowdhary, PDSJ Bandipora has been transferred and posted as PDSJ Reasi against the vacant post.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, PDSJ Poonch has been transferred and posted as PDSJ Samba.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, Principal Judge, Family Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as PDSJ Ramban w.e.f 01.12.2025.“Till 30.11.2025, the officer shall work against the post of Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Srinagar.”

Naushad Ahmad Khan, One Man Forest Authority has been repatriated from deputation and is posted as 2nd ADSJ Srinagar.

Ms. Sandeep Kour, Registrar Judicial, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal Judge, Family Court, Jammu.

Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computers (I.T), High Court of J&K and Ladakh has been transferred and posted as 2nd ADSJ Jammu.

Amit Sharma, 2nd ADSJ Jammu has been transferred and posted as District Judge, Leave Reserve, Jammu.

Yash Pal Sharma, Special Judge, NDPS, Jammu has been transferred and posted as ADSJ Udhampur w.e.f 01.01.2026.“Till 31.12.2025, the officer shall work as Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority on deputation basis against the vacant post.”

Khem Raj, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer MACT, Jammu on deputation basis against the vacant post.

Parvaiz Iqbal, Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, NDPS, Jammu vice Yash Pal Sharma.

Manoj Parihar, PDSJ Leh has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, Labour and Industrial Tribunal on deputation basis.

Ms. Spalzes Angmo, PDSJ Kargil has been transferred and posted as PDSJ Leh vice Manoj Parihar.

Ahsan-ullah Parvaiz Malik, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonch is transferred and posted as PDSJ Poonch.

Arun Kumar Kotwal, District Judge, Leave Reserve is transferred and posted as One Man Forest Authority on deputation basis.

Sushil Singh, ADSJ Bandipora has been transferred and posted as ADSJ Poonch.

Faizan Ul Haq Iqbal, Additional Sessions Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his posting as Regitrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Ms. Swati Gupta, 2nd ADSJ Srinagar has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Hon'ble the Chief Justice for her posting as Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu.

Ms. Rafia Hassan, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Kulgam.

Mir Wajahat, Civil Judge (Senior Division) has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora

Ms Fozia Paul, Civil Judge (Senior Division) has been posted as ADSJ, Ganderbal.

Ms. Mehreen Mushtaqhas been posted as Additional Sessions Judge Anti Corruption, Srinagar. Feroz Ahmad Khan, Civil Judge (Senior Division) has bee posted as Special Judge UAPA, Baramulla against the vacant post.

Imran Hussain Wani, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge (Entry Level) on adhoc basis has been posted as Special Judge NDPS, Anantnag against the vacant post.

Ms. Preet Simran Kour has been posted as 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar against the vacant post.

Fayaz Ahmed Qureshihas been posted as Presiding Officer MACT, Srinagar on deputation basis.

Services of Umesh Sharma are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his posting as Registrar Computers (I.T), High Court of J&K and Ladakh Sheikh Gowhar Hussain, has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil.

Aadil Mushtaqhas been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla

Among Civil Judges (Senior Division), Ms. Tabassum, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as CJM Srinagar.

Munish Kumar Manhas has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.

Tsewang Phuntsog, CJM Leh has been transferred and posted as CJM Kargil.

Ms. Phuntsog Angmo, Special Mobile Magistrate, Leh has been transferred and posted as CJM Leh. Riyaz Ahmad, Special Mobile Magistrate, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian.

Ms. Tabassum Qadir Parray, Sub Judge, Bijbehara has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Srinagar.

Sajad Ur Rehman, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Anantnag.

Altaf Hussain Khan, Sub Judge, Pattan vice Shri transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam.

Deputy Kumar, Sub Judge, Nowshera vice Shri transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kishtwar.

Ms. Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA, Budgam has been transferred and posted as CJM Ganderbal vice Ms. Tabassum.

Sunil Kumar, Sub Judge, Jammu has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting as Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee.

Ms. Smriti Sharma, Secretary DLSA, Jammu has been transferred and posted as CJM Samba vice Shri Umesh Sharma.

Ms. Sumati Sharma, Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Udhampur.

Rajeev Kumar Tadyal, Railway Magistrate, Jammu has been transferred and posted as sub Judge, Bijbehara.

Touseef Ahmad Magrey, Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Srinagar has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting as Joint Registrar Inspection, Srinagar against the vacant post.

Jeewan Kumar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Jammu.

Iqbal Rafiq Vakil, Sub Judge, Chadoora has been transferred and posted as CJM Sopore. Shafeeq Ahmad Malik, Sub Judge, Vailoo has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Chadoora.

Wangial Tsering, CJM Kargil is transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Leh. Abdul Bari, City Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam. Faizan I Nazar, Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, LRP, Srinagar vice Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi.“He shall look after the work of CPC, e-Courts, High Court of J&K and Ladakh”.

Ms. Kamiya Singh Andotra, Secretary DLSA, Kathua has been transferred and posted Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar.

Sandeep Singh Sen, Secretary DLSA, Samba has been transferred and posted Railway Magistrate, Jammu.

Slahuddin Ahmed, Secretary DLSA, Kishtwar has been transferred and posted Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu

Maleeka Sharma has been posted as Secretary DLSA, Jammu. Ms. Ananta Rainahas been posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Rajouri. Shabir Ahmad Malikhas been posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (T).

Altaf Ahmad Mir has been as Sub Judge, Vailoo.