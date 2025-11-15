OAS Foundation For International Democracy To Strengthen Fight Against Transnational Crime

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS), through its Department Against Transnational Organized Crime (DDOT), and the Foundation for International Democracy will join forces to strengthen the institutional capacities of member states in the fight against transnational organised crime and in the promotion of democracy and human rights.

The Secretary General of the OAS, Albert R. Ramdin, said that with this alliance,“we reaffirm our commitment to working together with governments, organisations, and civil society to strengthen our alliances against organised crime and to build more just, secure, and humane societies.”

The president of the Foundation for International Democracy, Guillermo Whpei, said he had no doubt that“this is the first step toward a better future.” He also expressed the willingness of the organisation he leads to continue working with the OAS, emphasising that“our organisation is based in Argentina, but it works globally, on every continent, and is at your service and that of your organisation for whatever you may need.”

Through the DDOT, the OAS will collaborate with the Foundation for International Democracy on the implementation of joint programs for technical cooperation, information exchange, training, and the development of projects aimed at strengthening security, justice, and the defence of fundamental rights.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in the design of programs, research, publications, and technical assistance, as well as promoting transparency, institutional ethics, and the prevention of corruption.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening the capacities of member states and promoting safer, more democratic societies that respect human rights in the Americas.

