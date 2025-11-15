The Court Launches In Washington D.C. To Redefine Relationship Building

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Court introduces a fresh, personalized approach to building meaningful relationships in Washington D.C., focusing on communication, accountability, and authentic connection.

A New Approach to Meaningful Connections in D.C.

In a city where ambition runs high and time is scarce, forming genuine relationships can feel like an impossible task. Enter The Court, a service that aims to change the way people connect. Co-founded by lifelong friends Molly Dresner and Ali Deckelbaum, The Court brings a thoughtful and intentional approach to relationship building in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.









For busy professionals seeking more than just casual encounters, The Court offers a fresh alternative. It combines structured matchmaking with modern coaching techniques, fostering real, long-lasting connections outside of the swipe-heavy culture of digital dating.

“People are seeking authentic connections,” said co-founder Molly Dresner.“We're seeing a shift away from apps as people desire more meaningful, in-person relationships.”

Why Washington D.C. Needs The Court

With nearly 70 percent of D.C.'s population single, Washington D.C. ranks as one of the most challenging cities in the U.S. for dating. High-pressure careers, transient lifestyles, and a fast-paced environment often make commitment difficult. Research indicates that more than half of D.C. singles are dissatisfied with their dating lives, with only one in five reporting success through digital platforms.

“The D.C. area is full of intelligent, driven individuals,” said Ali Deckelbaum, co-founder of The Court.“But ambition often makes dating feel like another task. We're here to simplify the process.”

The Court's human-centered approach focuses on fostering clear communication, mutual accountability, and deep compatibility, qualities often overlooked in digital platforms.

The Court's Personalized Process

The Court's process begins with an in-depth consultation to understand each client's core values, relationship goals, and what they're truly seeking in a partnership. Matches are carefully selected to ensure alignment on key life elements, creating deeper connections beyond surface-level attraction.

A unique feature of The Court is the 24-Hour Rule, encouraging quick responses between matches to keep excitement alive while preventing the indecision and ghosting that often plague modern dating.

The service also operates on a pay-to-play model. Clients only pay once The Court successfully delivers a match that aligns with their expectations, ensuring that both parties are equally invested in the process.

“Equal investment is crucial,” said Deckelbaum.“When both individuals are committed, the connection feels more authentic and meaningful.”

Coaching to Build Confidence and Clarity

Beyond matchmaking, The Court provides ongoing coaching to help clients navigate their relationship journey with confidence. This includes pre-date preparation, post-date feedback, and support with everything from conversation skills to emotional clarity.

Dresner, who has a background in speech therapy, brings valuable expertise in communication dynamics.“Effective communication is key in any relationship,” she said.“We help our clients express their wants and needs more confidently, empowering them to date with purpose.”

Restoring Accountability and Authenticity

The Court's model directly addresses some of modern dating's biggest frustrations, namely, ghosting. The service fosters a commitment culture by holding clients accountable for following through on their scheduled dates. If one person fails to attend a date, they reimburse the other party's matching fee.

“Accountability is essential,” said Dresner.“It creates mutual respect and ensures that everyone shows up, not just physically, but emotionally.”

Affordable Access to Personalized Connection

The Court offers an affordable solution to those who are tired of the expensive and impersonal nature of traditional matchmaking services. By eliminating upfront fees, The Court ensures that singles in the D.C. metropolitan area can access a high-quality service without the hefty price tag.

“Our model is transparent and results-driven,” said Deckelbaum.“We want to create trust and value for our clients, ensuring they only pay when we deliver a meaningful match.”

Building a Community of Meaningful Connections

At its core, The Court is more than just a service, it's a movement to foster a culture of genuine connection. The founders envision a community of singles who value communication, emotional intelligence, and respect, and who are committed to building relationships that go beyond the superficial.

Both Dresner and Deckelbaum, lifelong Washingtonians, have deep roots in the city. Their local expertise and personal experiences give them a unique perspective on D.C.'s social and dating dynamics.

“We want to make dating in D.C. exciting again,” Dresner said.“We're here to show people that finding love can be possible and enjoyable.”





About The Court

The Court is a Washington, D.C.-based service founded by Molly Dresner and Ali Deckelbaum. The company blends personalized matchmaking with modern coaching to help singles form genuine, lasting relationships. With a transparent, pay-as-you-go model and a commitment to emotional clarity, The Court is redefining how people connect in the D.C. area.

Learn more at or follow The Court on Instagram.

Media Contact

Company: The Court

Name: Molly Dresner and Ali Deckelbaum

Title: Co-founders

Email: ...

Website:

Instagram

LinkedI

