Delhi Blast: New Lal Quila Metro CCTV Captures Moments Of Red Fort Car Explosion - Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fresh CCTV footage from inside Lal Quila Metro Station has surfaced, capturing moments just before and after the deadly car blast near Red Fort on November 10. The explosion killed 13 people and injured several others, with the new visuals how objects shook inside the Lal Quila Metro Station just when the blast went off at the traffic signal.

The footage shows commuters walking into Lal Quila Metro Station when the blast outside triggers a violent tremor, shaking the entire premises and startling those inside. Some were even seen quickly running inside the metro station.

The Lal Quila Metro Station has since been closed. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had been giving an update everyday, it announced on Thursday, November 13, that the station remains closed until further notice due to security reasons.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit at the Lal Quila station have been temporarily suspended, and services will remain halted until clearance is received from the concerned security agencies.

“The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule,” the DMRC said in an official statement.

The station is located on the Violet Line and connects prominent landmarks including Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the bustling Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting Old Delhi, especially during peak hours and weekends.

Security has been tightened around the Red Fort, with more personnel stationed in the area and heightened checks at nearby metro stations. Officials said the measures are precautionary steps to ensure passenger and public safety

As the metro station remains closed amid an investigation into the Delhi blast case, commuters have been advised to check the latest DMRC update to plan their journeys accordingly. They have also been advised to use alternate nearby stations such as Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and Kashmere Gate, which continue to operate normally.

Authorities have not specified the duration of the closure, but assured that normal operations at Lal Quila Metro Station will resume once the security situation is reviewed and deemed safe.

(With agency inputs)