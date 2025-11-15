Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Almost Starred In THIS Movie Before SS Rajamouli Casted Them Together

Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Missed Movie: Fans are eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's movie. But did you know about a movie that Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to do together before this one, but it never happened?

Movie fans worldwide are excited for the pan-world film from Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli. It's a prestigious, high-budget movie, and the hype is real.

Fans wonder how the Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra pairing will look. He's never worked with her, a global star. It's a fun fact that they almost starred in a movie before.

Priyanka Chopra was first approached for the movie 'Nani' but had to drop out due to date clashes in Bollywood. Ameesha Patel was then cast for the role opposite Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka started her career in South India with the Tamil film 'Thamizhan' before becoming a star in Bollywood and Hollywood. She later did 'Thoofan' with Ram Charan.

Now, their combo in Rajamouli's film, with Priyanka as 'Mandakini', has fans excited. The first looks and 'Sanchari' theme music have already boosted the movie's hype.