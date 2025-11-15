403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Switzerland, US Reach Deal to Cut Tariffs
(MENAFN) Switzerland and the United States announced on Friday that they had reached an accord to lower U.S. tariffs from 39% to 15%, following what Bern described as "constructive" discussions with Washington.
"Switzerland and the U.S. have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%. Thanks to President (Donald) Trump for the constructive engagement," the Swiss government said in a post on social media platform X.
The statement also noted that a meeting with the office of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had proven "productive."
Greer stated that the deal, which imposes a uniform tariff rate of up to 15% on Liechtenstein as well, "tears down longstanding trade barriers that have held U.S. exporters back and secures billions in new investment on American soil."
He added, "This deal builds upon the success of America first Trade Policy by correcting chronic trade imbalances, opening new markets for U.S. goods, and welcoming massive Swiss investment to help reduce our deficit in pharmaceuticals and other key sectors."
"I thank my counterparts from Switzerland and Liechtenstein for their collaboration and commitment to achieving reciprocal trade with the United States," Greer continued.
According to a statement from the White House, Swiss and Liechtenstein companies have pledged approximately $200 billion in U.S. investments, including $67 billion projected for 2026 alone.
The announcement also emphasized that Switzerland has agreed to balance its bilateral trade with the U.S. and that Swiss firms will support American workers through apprenticeships and other training initiatives.
"Switzerland and the U.S. have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%. Thanks to President (Donald) Trump for the constructive engagement," the Swiss government said in a post on social media platform X.
The statement also noted that a meeting with the office of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had proven "productive."
Greer stated that the deal, which imposes a uniform tariff rate of up to 15% on Liechtenstein as well, "tears down longstanding trade barriers that have held U.S. exporters back and secures billions in new investment on American soil."
He added, "This deal builds upon the success of America first Trade Policy by correcting chronic trade imbalances, opening new markets for U.S. goods, and welcoming massive Swiss investment to help reduce our deficit in pharmaceuticals and other key sectors."
"I thank my counterparts from Switzerland and Liechtenstein for their collaboration and commitment to achieving reciprocal trade with the United States," Greer continued.
According to a statement from the White House, Swiss and Liechtenstein companies have pledged approximately $200 billion in U.S. investments, including $67 billion projected for 2026 alone.
The announcement also emphasized that Switzerland has agreed to balance its bilateral trade with the U.S. and that Swiss firms will support American workers through apprenticeships and other training initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment