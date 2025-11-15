403
Trump Addresses Next Action on Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he has reached a decision regarding potential measures in Venezuela but refrained from revealing specifics to journalists aboard Air Force One.
“I can’t tell you what it would be, but I sort of did,” Trump replied when asked whether he had decided on the next steps. “We’ve made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in.”
The president highlighted that US initiatives to combat narcotics trafficking are yielding results, though he acknowledged obstacles involving neighboring nations.
“We have a Mexico problem. We have a Colombia problem,” he remarked. “We're doing very well. Drugs coming into our country are greatly slowed, as you can imagine.”
Over the past two months, the US military has conducted lethal strikes on at least 21 vessels allegedly carrying drugs from South America to the United States. No proof was provided to confirm their involvement in smuggling, but the operations reportedly led to 80 fatalities.
In response to these attacks, Venezuela has deployed both regular military forces and civilian militias throughout the country.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed on Thursday that the country will launch a new initiative called "Operation Southern Spear," aimed at eliminating "narco-terrorists from our hemisphere."
“President (Donald) Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering,” Hegseth posted on the US social media platform X.
