Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits 8-Month Low: What It Means For Investors



The Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped to a score of 10, signaling extreme fear among crypto investors-its lowest since late February.

Bitcoin slipped below $95,000 amid worries over macroeconomic factors, including recent ETF outflows and market volatility.

Market sentiment indicators suggest the current bearishness is less severe than previous downturns, potentially hinting at resilience.

Technical analysis indicates that Bitcoin's price chart shows signs of a“potentially positive” move, offering cautious optimism for bulls. Experts highlight a disconnect between prevailing headlines and overall investor sentiment, suggesting a complex market dynamics ahead.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Amidst ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant dip in sentiment, reaching levels of fear not seen in over eight months. Despite this bearish outlook, industry experts suggest that the downturn may be temporary, with some indicators pointing toward a potential rebound. As Bitcoin and other crypto assets face volatility, analysts continue to monitor market signals for signs of stabilization and future growth prospects in the evolving blockchain landscape.

Crypto sentiment has plummeted to its most fearful level in more than eight months, reflecting heightened macroeconomic tensions and market uncertainty. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which measures market mood, registered an“Extreme Fear” score of 10 in its recent update, its lowest since February 27. This decline coincides with Bitcoin dropping below $95,000 for the first time since late February, with the cryptocurrency struggling to reclaim levels above $96,000, according to CoinMarketCap. The February lows followed significant ETF outflows, with spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing their worst single-day outflow of $1.14 billion as Bitcoin's price fell from $102,000 to $84,000 within weeks.

Indicators suggest market is less bearish than previous downturns

Despite the current fear, many crypto analysts believe this decline isn't as severe as past corrections. The majority of sentiment indexes point to a less bearish temperament, potentially indicating underlying resilience in the crypto markets. Andre Dragosh, Bitwise's European research lead, noted that“Sentiment index is bearish but less so than during previous corrections despite lower prices.” He added that Bitwise's Cryptoasset Sentiment Index continues to show positive divergence. While political developments, such as the recent end of the U.S. government shutdown, have alleviated some volatility, uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies still looms over the markets.

Bitcoin chart signaling“potentially positive” move ahead

On the technical front, Bitcoin's price chart shows signs of a possible upward trend, with Sven Henrich of NorthmanTrader pointing out a“falling wedge” and“positive divergence” that could signal an upcoming bullish move. Meanwhile, a researcher known as“DRXL” expressed skepticism about the dissonance between headlines and actual market sentiment.“In my eight years in crypto, I've never seen such disconnect,” the analyst commented, implying that current cautious optimism might be justified despite prevailing fears.

While some market observers are not expecting a year-end rally, they view the current situation as a healthy correction. Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise, emphasized that avoiding a sharp pullback at the end of 2025 might be advantageous for sustained growth in crypto markets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the broader DeFi ecosystem. As discussions around crypto regulation and institutional adoption continue, these signs of resilience could set the stage for an improved outlook in the coming months.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.