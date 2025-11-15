Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, Germany set for fourth high-level financial talks in Beijing

2025-11-15 02:17:39
(MENAFN) China and Germany are set to hold the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue next week in Beijing, according to a Friday announcement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, while Germany will be represented by Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil. The upcoming dialogue comes after earlier talks this month between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, who had postponed a planned trip to China last month due to Beijing not confirming meetings beyond the session with Wang. The dialogue is expected to focus on deepening financial cooperation, discussing cross-border investment, and strengthening economic ties between the two countries amid a complex global economic environment.

Officials from both sides have emphasized the importance of such high-level engagements in maintaining open channels for policy coordination, addressing potential risks in international finance, and fostering mutual understanding on regulatory and market issues. The event marks a continuation of ongoing efforts by China and Germany to expand bilateral economic dialogue and collaboration despite broader geopolitical uncertainties.

