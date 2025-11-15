403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, Germany set for fourth high-level financial talks in Beijing
(MENAFN) China and Germany are set to hold the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue next week in Beijing, according to a Friday announcement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, while Germany will be represented by Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil. The upcoming dialogue comes after earlier talks this month between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, who had postponed a planned trip to China last month due to Beijing not confirming meetings beyond the session with Wang. The dialogue is expected to focus on deepening financial cooperation, discussing cross-border investment, and strengthening economic ties between the two countries amid a complex global economic environment.
Officials from both sides have emphasized the importance of such high-level engagements in maintaining open channels for policy coordination, addressing potential risks in international finance, and fostering mutual understanding on regulatory and market issues. The event marks a continuation of ongoing efforts by China and Germany to expand bilateral economic dialogue and collaboration despite broader geopolitical uncertainties.
The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, while Germany will be represented by Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil. The upcoming dialogue comes after earlier talks this month between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, who had postponed a planned trip to China last month due to Beijing not confirming meetings beyond the session with Wang. The dialogue is expected to focus on deepening financial cooperation, discussing cross-border investment, and strengthening economic ties between the two countries amid a complex global economic environment.
Officials from both sides have emphasized the importance of such high-level engagements in maintaining open channels for policy coordination, addressing potential risks in international finance, and fostering mutual understanding on regulatory and market issues. The event marks a continuation of ongoing efforts by China and Germany to expand bilateral economic dialogue and collaboration despite broader geopolitical uncertainties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment