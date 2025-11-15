403
Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Embassy
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan summoned Russia’s ambassador in Baku on Friday to formally protest the landing of an Iskander missile on its embassy compound in Kyiv during overnight strikes on the Ukrainian capital, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Azerbaijani officials delivered a verbal note expressing a "strong protest," noting that the explosion damaged part of the perimeter wall and affected buildings, service vehicles, and the consular section, although no injuries were reported.
The ministry emphasized that Russia had been previously informed of the coordinates of all Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Ukraine, which were officially shared in April 2022.
Officials also highlighted several earlier incidents targeting or occurring near Azerbaijani diplomatic sites.
These included a March 2022 strike that caused severe damage to the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv, a January 2024 “Kinzhal” strike leaving an unexploded ordnance just meters from the embassy, and an August 2025 blast approximately 50 meters from the mission’s premises.
In addition, Baku recalled drone attacks on SOCAR’s oil depot in the Odesa region on Aug. 8 and 18, which resulted in injuries to staff and significant property damage.
The ministry underscored that the recurring incidents “raise questions about the deliberate nature of the missile attacks” and urged Russia to carry out a full investigation and provide a comprehensive explanation.
